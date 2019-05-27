Norfolk Police work to uplift young women with ‘Cops & Curls’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Thousands of men and women in uniform put their lives on the line every day when they go to work here in Hampton Roads.

The Valor Awards are presented by the Hampton Roads Chamber.

News 3 is honored to partner with them again and showcase incredible feats of bravery.

Monday's story showcases the Community Heroes Award. The Norfolk Police Department is reaching young female members of the community with a whole new beat: "Cops & Curls," an annual event designed to uplift girls in the community.

Girls ages 6 to 12 put on their best dresses for the event, where they were met with a police escort and treated to manicures, dancing, games and a photo booth. But it wasn't all fun and games: Captain Michele Naughton said the event is an important way to build self-esteem in young women.

"The young boys are doing sports, and you recognize that women and young girls are very important to our society," Naughton, the first black woman promoted to the rank of captain in the Norfolk Police Department's history, said. "If we don't push their esteem before they get to those teenage years, they could be pulled either way."

The event aimed to uplift, motivate and encourage girls from underserved communities through engagement with officers.

"You can give time, you can give money, but when you reach someone and you touch their heart, that's magical," Chief Larry Boone said.

The department hopes Cops & Curls can help build positive relationships between the police and the community -- and help young women see the best in themselves.