× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A hot and humid week ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

From very warm to hot… Highs will reach the mid 80s this afternoon, cooler than yesterday but still above normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies today with a chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon to early evening.

Get ready for a very hot stretch of days this week. Highs will climb to the low 90s tomorrow. With the humidity it will feel more like the mid 90s tomorrow afternoon. We will see partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible.

Highs will climb to the mid 90s for midweek with afternoon heat index values closer to the upper 90s. Expect more sunshine on Wednesday and partly cloudy skies on Thursday. Our next round of showers/storms will move in on Friday with a cold front.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 27th

1957 F1 Tornado: Lunenburg Co, Tornado Norfolk

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

