Kitty Hawk Police investigating after string of vehicle break-ins

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – The Kitty Hawk Police Department is searching for suspects after five vehicles were broken into last weekend.

According to the department, the suspects broke vehicle windows to steal items inside.

“Be mindful if your vehicle is parked outside to remove all valuables, especially guns, at night,” the department said on Facebook. “If you see or hear something, please give us a call.”

The department is asking neighbors with camera systems to make sure the systems are working properly, as recordings from home security have been “extremely helpful” in the past for identifying suspects.

“It takes a community to protect a community,” the department said.

If you or someone you know can help police identify suspects in this case, call Kitty Hawk Police at 252-261-3895.