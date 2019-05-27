Hampton man dies after motorcycle crash in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. – A Hampton man has died after a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Friday.

At 7:46 p.m., police were dispatched to Washington Boulevard near the ramp to Pentagon-South Parking for the report of an accident with injury.

When units arrived, it was determined that a motorcyclist was traveling on Washington Boulevard when the driver of a van changed lanes to exit the highway, causing an impact between the vehicles.

The motorcyclist, 54-year-old Luis Martinez of Hampton, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died due to his injuries that next day.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene. The Arlington County Police Department’s Critical Accident Team is currently investigating the crash.

Police ask that anyone with information related to this investigation to contact Detective K. Nucelli at (703) 228-4048 or Knucelli@arlingtonva.us.

Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers at 866.411.TIPS (8477).