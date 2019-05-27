× Hampton home destroyed in fire

HAMPTON, Va. – A small relief Monday afternoon for Cheryl Byrd.

“Oh this is here. This was a family trip. This is my son,” Byrd told News 3 Reporter Brian Hill.

After a quick search, she was able to salvage lifelong memories from her Hampton home’s rubble.

“I thought I couldn’t get any pictures because it was my husband’s birthday on the 26th. He passed away in 1990. I was really upset about that. That’s all I wanted, the pictures,” she explained.

The pictures were nearly lost yesterday evening in the midst of a massive house fire.

Cellphone footage from a neighbor captured the moments as firefighters worked to contain it.

“It was a big boom. We all came running out,” neighbor Stephanie Stephens explained. “It was very quick and it just went up like this.”

The home is located on E Gilbert Street near North King Street.

Stephen’s quickly called Byrd, who was at work.

“I said ‘your house is on fire. It’s bad. The fire department is here. Get home.’ She just hung the phone up.’”

Byrd told News 3 the home is a total loss. Crews were out Monday afternoon boarding it up. Byrd said even though nearly everything is gone, she’s just glad her family is safe.

“We will find another place. Me and my brother have our lives. I was just glad that he was not home because if he was we’d be planning a funeral right now and that bothered me,” Byrd explained.

She said fire started in the sun-room on the right side of the house.

She told us she able to save a few clothes from her bedroom, which was on the opposite end.

“I think I’m really still in shock right now,” Byrd said before she went back inside to see what else was left.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.