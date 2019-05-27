× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a stretch of 90s

It hasn’t been as hot today, even though temperatures continue to trend above normal. A cold front has moved through the area. We are keeping a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm this evening. Otherwise expect dry conditions under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will dip into the upper 60s and low 70s.

We will be cranking the heat on Tuesday. Many of us are going to soar into the 90s under partly cloudy skies. We are tracking near-record heat Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

A cold front will move in for the end of the work week bringing a chance of showers and storms. Expect highs on Friday in the upper 80s. Temperatures will fall into the mid 80s for the weekend.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

