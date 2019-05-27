Eight ACC baseball teams selected for NCAA baseball postseason championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Eight Atlantic Coast Conference teams will be among the 64-team field when the 2019 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship gets underway this weekend.

ACC teams that are postseason bound are No. 3 national seed Georgia Tech, No. 7 Louisville, No. 14 North Carolina, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Miami and NC State.

The ACC has had at least six teams in the tournament for 16 straight years, and this marks the 10th consecutive year that multiple league teams have earned top-eight seeds. This is the fourth year since 2010 that at least eight ACC teams have landed spots in the field.

The NCAA Regionals will be played Friday, May 31 through Monday, June 3.

Three ACC squads – Georgia Tech, Louisville and North Carolina – will host regionals. Georgia Tech (41-17) will take on Florida A&M (27-32) in its first tournament game. Louisville (43-15) will welcome UIC (29-21), while North Carolina (42-17) will open against in-state opponent UNC Wilmington (32-29).

In addition to the three teams named as host sites on Sunday night, five more ACC squads earned at-large berths on Monday.

NC State (42-17) will be seeded second in the Greenville, North Carolina Regional and opens play Friday versus Campbell (35-19). Miami (39-18) drew the second seed in the Starkville, Mississippi Regional and will face Central Michigan (46-12) in its first tournament game.

Clemson (34-24) is headed to the Oxford, Mississippi as a third seed and will face Illinois (36-19), while Florida State (36-21) will compete in the Athens, Georgia Regional and will open against Florida Atlantic (40-19). Duke (31-25) is seeded third in the Morgantown, West Virginia Regional and has a Friday date versus Texas A&M (37-21-1).

Florida State will be making its 40th consecutive NCAA appearance under legendary head coach Mike Martin, who has announced his retirement following the conclusion of this season. Martin, the winningest NCAA coach in any sport with 2,023 career victories, has led FSU to 16 appearances in the College World Series.

The Seminoles, who are making their 57th overall trip to the postseason, hold the longest active streak with 42 straight appearances in the tournament. Miami, back in the NCAA tournament field, after a two-year absence, is appearing for the 46th overall time. Clemson’s 11th consecutive NCAA bid brings its all-time total to 44, followed by Georgia Tech and North Carolina (32 each), NC State (31), Louisville (13), and Duke (8).

Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on http://www.NCAA.com/cws, Tuesday, June 4 at approximately 8 a.m. (ET). The 73rd Men’s College World Series begins play Saturday, June 15, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

The regional format for the DI baseball championship is a double-elimination tournament format with the winning 16 teams advancing to Super Regionals, which will be held from June 7-10. The top eight teams remaining will host the Super Regionals on-campus in a best-of-three series with the eight winners advancing to Omaha.

The College World Series will be held from June 15-25/26. The eight Super Regional winners will compete in two four-team double elimination brackets. The two winning teams from each bracket will play in a best two-of-three championship series to determine the national champion.

Athens Regional hosted by Georgia

#2 Fla. Atlantic (40-19) vs. #3 Florida St. (36-21), Noon, ESPN3

#1 Georgia (44-15) vs. #4 Mercer (35-27), 7 p.m., SEC Network

Atlanta Regional hosted by Georgia Tech

#2 Auburn (33-25) vs. #3 Coastal Caro. (35-24-1), Noon, ESPNU

#1 Georgia Tech (41-17) vs. #4 Florida A&M (27-32), 7 p.m., ESPN3

Chapel Hill Regional hosted by North Carolina

#1 North Carolina (42-17) vs. #4 UNCW (32-29), 2 p.m., ESPN3

#2 Tennessee (38-19) vs. #3 Liberty (42-19), 7 p.m., ESPN3

Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina

#2 NC State (42-17) vs. #3 Campbell (35-19), Noon, ESPN3

#1 East Carolina (43-15) vs. #4 Quinnipiac (29-27), 6 p.m., ESPN3

Louisville Regional hosted by Louisville

#2 Indiana (36-21) vs. #3 Illinois St. (34-24), 2 p.m., ESPN3

#1 Louisville (43-15) vs. #4 UIC (29-21), 6 p.m., ESPN3

Morgantown Regional hosted by West Virginia

#2 Texas A&M (37-21-1) vs. #3 Duke (31-25), 4 p.m., ESPN2

#1 West Virginia (37-20) vs. #4 Fordham (38-22), 8 p.m., ESPN3

Oxford Regional hosted by Ole Miss

#2 Illinois (36-19) vs. #3 Clemson (34-24), 4 p.m., ESPNU

#1 Ole Miss (37-25) vs. #4 Jacksonville St. (37-21), 8 p.m., ESPN3

Starkville Regional hosted by Mississippi St.

#1 Mississippi St. (46-13) vs. #4 Southern U. (32-22), 1 p.m., SEC Network

#2 Miami (39-18) vs. #3 Central Mich. (46-12), 8 p.m., ESPN3