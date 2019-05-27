Crown the Cavs! UVA wins sixth NCAA men’s lacrosse national title

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Stop us if you’ve heard this before: on a spring Monday in a cold-weather city, the Virginia Cavaliers claim the NCAA men’s title.

Exactly seven weeks after the UVA men’s basketball team defeats Texas Tech to win the program’s first NCAA men’s basketball title, Virginia’s men’s lacrosse team thumps Yale, the defending champion, 13-9 to claim its sixth NCAA national title.

UVA sophomore goalkeeper Alex Rode was named Most Outstanding Player after recording 13 saves and holding the second-best offense in the country to a season-low nine goals.

Virginia’s Matt Moore set a new program record for points in a season, scoring four goals to go along with his one assist. Michael Kraus also contributed three goals of his own.

The championship, UVA’s sixth all-time and first since 2011, came in front of 31,258 fans at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The title is the 27th all-time for the Virginia men’s and women’s athletic programs.

The Cavaliers (17-and-3) advanced to their 10th NCAA title game with a 13-12 double-overtime win Saturday against Duke in the semifinal round.