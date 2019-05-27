Chicago pastor accused of abusing girls during tutoring sessions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Chicago pastor is facing multiple charges of child sexual abuse as prosecutors allege he abused two young girls inside of his home during tutoring sessions.

As a pastor at the Good Shepherd church of Chicago, prosecutors said 51-year-old Jeffrey Parks presented himself as a man of faith who helped children learn. But behind closed doors, they alleged the pastor was a predator.

Parks was arrested after being identified as the man who abused two children on multiple occasions, according to police, and is now facing charges of felony predatory criminal assault of a victim under 13, and felony aggravated criminal abuse of a victim under 13. A judge ordered parks to be held on $100,000 bond, saying he was concerned about the alleged crimes and the young ages of the victims.

In Cook County court Sunday, Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Bucci outlined the alleged crimes, saying Parks molested twin sisters who were supposed to be receiving help with their math homework. The mother of the girls signed them up for math tutoring, and sessions took place in Parks’s apartment for a seven-month period between September 2018 and February of this year.

It was only this month, when the girls’ mother spoke with them about the dangers of unwanted physical contact, that they brought up Parks’ alleged behavior. He is alleged to have touched their thighs and private parts both over their clothes and underneath them.

Parks was arrested just after 9 p.m. Friday by police in Hyde Park, where he lives, and will appear in court again next week as he faces multiple counts of felony sex crimes.