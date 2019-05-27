Act 3 podcast: Disney’s Aladdin, Game of Thrones, and John Wick: Chapter 3

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

This is a big week! Steven and Chandler have been talking about Will Smith as the Genie in Aladdin since the very first episode of Act 3.

How was the movie? Did Will Smith deliver? Did the CG for the Genie look convincing? All these questions will be answered.

But wait, there’s more! Hopefully everyone has had some time to cool off after the finale of Game of Thrones. They’ll recap the final season and share their thoughts.

Plus how was the action in the latest John Wick film? Steven and Chandler have the answer for you in this episode of Act 3.

Act One: “Aladdin” Review

03:20 – Non-Spoilers

12:05 – Spoilers

Act Two: “Game of Thrones” Season 8 Review and Retrospective

27:45 – Spoilers for all of “Game of Thrones”

Act Three: “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” Review

46:15 – Non-Spoilers

51:15 – Spoilers