Several injured, 8-year-old hospitalized after man crashes into Newport News restaurant

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police responded to a Waffle House where reports say a man drove into the building and injured several people, including a child.

The incident was called in around 10:46 a.m., from the Waffle House in the 600 block of Denbigh Boulevard.

Officers observed a Nissan Frontier crashed into the building when they arrived on scene.

There were five total injuries from people inside, including an 8-year-old boy who was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two adults were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries

The driver of the Nissan Frontier, a 75 year old man, did not suffer any major injuries. It appears the crash was an accident.

The Waffle House will be closed due to the damage. Charges are pending for the driver and an investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.