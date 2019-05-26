Newport News police investigating after armed robbery at gas station

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a gas station was robbed on Sunday.

The call for the incident came in around 4:46 a.m., from the 7-Eleven in the 15600 block of Warwick Boulevard.

Officers made contact with the two clerks inside who stated the business was robbed by an unknown male.

A male wearing dark clothing entered the store, brandished a firearm, and took an undisclosed amount of money.

After the robbery, the male fled the business. There were no injuries reported  and the investigation remains ongoing.

