Man injured after Newport News shooting, police investigating

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the 800 block of 21st Street Sunday afternoon.

According to police, Newport News Communications received a call regarding the shooting at 5:18 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

There is currently no suspect information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.