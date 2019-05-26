Man hospitalized after Suffolk shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of South Saratoga Street and Boat Street on Sunday.

The call for the incident came in around 11:05 a.m.

The man received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and was ground transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and there is no further information available.

