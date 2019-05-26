× First Warning Forecast: Not as hot, isolated shower or storm possible

Isolated storms possible overnight, especially on the Eastern Shore and Peninsulas as a cold front drops through the region. Temperatures will be mild with lows in the low 70s.

Not as hot or humid for Memorial Day. Enjoy it, because it’s going to get really hot by midweek! Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s. We will once again have a slight chance for a shower or storm. Keeping it at a 20-30 percent chance.

Temperatures will be on the rise Tuesday. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wednesday will be even hotter, with many of us reaching the low to mid 90s. Another day in the mid90s Thursday, with a slight chance of showers and storms. Make sure you take the proper precautions if you are to be outside in this heat.

A cold front will move in for the end of the work week bringing a chance of showers and storms. Expect highs on Friday in the upper 80s. Temperatures will fall into the mid 80s for the weekend.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses, Oak, Hickory)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

