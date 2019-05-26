Dog dies after being attacked at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A dog was killed Sunday night after being attacked by another dog at an Oceanfront park.

According to Virginia Beach Police, officers were dispatched to the park at 31st Street and Boardwalk for a report of a fight at approximately 7:41 p.m. When they arrived, they learned that the reports were regarding an off-leash pit bull that attacked a leashed dog.

Officers followed the pit bull until they were able to take control of it near Pinewood Drive.

According to police, the victim dog, a Yorkshire Terrier/Shih Tzu mix, died due to its injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is still active, and further details will be released as they become available.