Coast Guard medevacs 32-year-old man 12 miles off Oregon Inlet

NAGS HEAD, N.C. – The Coast Guard rescued a 32-year-old man suffering from chest pains 12 miles east of Oregon Inlet Thursday evening.

According to a release by the Coast Guard, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received the report via VHF-FM radio, and launched a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet to respond with Dare County Emergency Medical Services aboard.

When the crew arrived, they took the man via lifeboat to an ambulance waiting at Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet.

“The sea is an unforgiving place for an emergency, so be prepared for one,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Jared Stanton, a search and rescue watchstander at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina. “Always bring a working radio, wear a life jacket and tell someone where you’re going and when you’ll be back.”