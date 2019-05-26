Bronte Law gets first Tour win at Pure Silk Championship

Posted 8:22 pm, May 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:25PM, May 26, 2019

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Bronte Law is on the board. Coming into the day tied with Nasa Hataoka for the lead at 13-under, the 24-year-old English golfer shot a four-under round to win the Pure Silk Championship at Kingsmill with a 17-under performance.

Bronte Law with the Pure Silk Championship trophy. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Law, a former UCLA golfer, finished with five birdies in the round, including a birdie on the par-four 16th.

 

The win is Law’s first LPGA Tour win. Hataoka finished the day in a three-way tie for second place with Madelene Sagstrom and Brooke Henderson at 15-under par.

Wei-Ling Hsu rounded out the top five at 14-under.

The next stop on the Tour is the U.S. Women’s Open.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.