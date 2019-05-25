Police investigating fatal crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a crash has left one person dead on Saturday.

Around 10 a.m., officials received a call of an accident leaving the scene on Jefferson Avenue. The exact location is still being determined.

The vehicle involved, a white pickup truck, struck another vehicle driven by an adult female who had minor injuries after the crash.

The white truck proceeded a couple of miles on Jefferson Avenue where it crashed into a ditch in the area of Aberthaw Avenue and Jefferson Avenue.

The truck was occupied by a 30-year-old male driver and a 39-year-old male passenger. Both people in the truck were transported by medics to a local hospital for further treatment.

The passenger was subsequently pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police will later determine if the driver and passenger were under the influence of narcotics or alcohol at the time.

The Newport News Police Department Crash Team Unit is investigating this accident. There is no other information to release at this time.

