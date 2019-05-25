Newport News police investigating ‘suspicious deaths’ after two adults found dead in hotel room

Posted 9:28 am, May 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:30AM, May 25, 2019

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating a ‘suspicions deaths’ after  two adults were found dead inside a hotel room on Saturday.

Around 7:45 p.m., officials were called to the Express Inn located in the 6100 block of Jefferson Avenue for an unknown reason.

After further investigation, medics were dispatched to the hotel for an unresponsive adult male and female inside a hotel room.

Medics pronounced both the adults deceased at 7:53 a.m.

There appear to be no signs of foul play and is being investigated as suspicious deaths. Police are currently on the scene.

There is no other information at this time.

Google Map for coordinates 37.020452 by -76.444152.

