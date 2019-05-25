Man drowns in Dare Co. due to rip current, police say

DARE Co., N.C. – A man drowned in Southern Shores Saturday after getting caught in a rip current, according to Southern Shores Police.

Police said that emergency personnel from Dare County EMS Station 4, Fire Station 12 Rescue and officers from the Southern Shores Police Department responded to the beach between 1st and 2nd Avenue after an unresponsive person was pulled from the surf.

CPR was started by bystanders, and responding personnel continued after arriving.

Eyewitnesses stated both the man, identified as 68-year-old John Albright, and his wife appeared to be caught in a rip current.

Albright, who was also a homeowner in Southern Shores, was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no word on his wife’s condition.

This is a developing story.