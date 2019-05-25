Garbage can thrown at officers trying to break up fight at Calfornia high school

STOCKTON, Cali. – A Stockton high school was on lockdown Friday afternoon after an all-out brawl ensued between students, teachers and police, and the whole thing was caught on video, according to KTXL.

The incident took place at Bear Creek High School around 10:45 a.m., prompting the Lodi Unified School District to place the school on lockdown for close to 90 minutes.

A former student said that fights were common at the high school. But after seeing the video of the incident – which began with a single student fighting with a staff member – everyone is in agreement that what took place next was anything but normal.

A student threw a garbage can at responding Stockton police officers, who were trying to detain an unruly student who didn’t listen to the officers’ commands.

“I didn’t know it was that bad. I was thinking a few students, you know, had an altercation. But I did not know it was as bad as it was from that video,” said one concerned parent.

Stockton Police estimated that 80 students were involved, and said several of the students tried to pull the officer off the student being detained. Police say officers were struck by several students.

“When you go to school, you’re supposed to respect the authority that’s trying to keep you safe while you’re here on campus,” said Kira Elkins, a former Bear Creek High student.

Police did say no officers, students or staff were injured during the incident, and the original disruptive student was cited for resisting arrest.

But after seeing the video, many are wondering what could happen to the others who were involved.

“I don’t know what is going on with these kids. I don’t know. Even with the authority there and they are still being too much. It’s scary… it’s dangerous,” a parent said.

It is unclear if any of the other students involved will be charged.

FOX40 spoke with Stockton Police and was told they will take a look at things after the three-day weekend.