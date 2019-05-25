× First Warning Forecast: Tracking the chance of an isolated storm tonight

A warm front will lift over the region late tonight and Sunday. This will give us the chance to see an isolated shower or storm. Keeping chances low around 25-30 percent. It will be a warm night with lows in the mid 60s to near 70.

We will be cranking the heat up on Sunday. Temperatures will soar to the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. We could see some of our hottest temperatures so far this year. Humidity will be higher as well. A cold front will approach the area late in the day giving us a slight chance for a shower or storm. Will keep chances around 25 percent once again.

Not as hot or humid for Memorial Day. Enjoy it, because it’s going to get really hot by midweek! Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s. We will once again have a slight chance for a shower or storm. Keeping it at a 20 percent chance.

Temperatures will be on the rise Tuesday. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90. Wednesday will be even hotter, with many of us reaching the low to mid 90s, but will feel like the triple digits with the humidity. Another day in the 90s Thursday, with a slight chance of showers and storms.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses, Oak, Hickory)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

