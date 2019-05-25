Dalmatians have special job offering emotional support for Memphis firefighters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Dalmatians are doing a special job at one fire house in Memphis.

The relationship between dalmatians and firefighters goes back decades but these dogs are offering more.

Patricia Belt has a strong relationship with the Dalmatians at her fire house. She even has two more of her own at home.

“Izzy is 8, she will be 8 in February. Astro is 5-years-old,” she said to WREG.

She rescued all four Dalmatians and trained them to teach children fire safety, like stop, drop and roll.

She also uses their unconditional love to help firefighters like Kyle Elliot.

The Dalmatians are certified therapy dogs.

“We have no one to talk to a lot of times. Guy will come in and just talk away to the dogs. It gets that burden off their shoulders,” Belt said.

The pups travel to various fire stations after traumatic call and work with those who were injured on the job.

They also meet behind closed doors with paramedics and firefighters suffering from post-traumatic stress.

