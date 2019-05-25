Bronte Law, Nasa Hataoka lead at Kingsmill after three rounds

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – After coming into the day with three atop the leaderboard, only two remain in the top spot after round three of the LPGA Pure Silk Championship.

Nasa Hataoka at the Pure Silk Championship. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Nasa Hataoka & Bronte Law share the lead at 13-under. Hataoka has three LPGA Tour wins, including a win at the Kia Classic in March. Law, meanwhile, is searching for her first career win.

Jennifer Song and Brooke Henderson are both one shot back at 12-under. This tournament, held yearly at the Kingsmill Resort on the peninsula, serves as the tune-up for the U.S. Women’s Open.

