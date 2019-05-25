Bronte Law, Nasa Hataoka lead at Kingsmill after three rounds

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – After coming into the day with three atop the leaderboard, only two remain in the top spot after round three of the LPGA Pure Silk Championship.

Nasa Hataoka & Bronte Law share the lead at 13-under. Hataoka has three LPGA Tour wins, including a win at the Kia Classic in March. Law, meanwhile, is searching for her first career win.

Jennifer Song and Brooke Henderson are both one shot back at 12-under. This tournament, held yearly at the Kingsmill Resort on the peninsula, serves as the tune-up for the U.S. Women’s Open.