2 adults, 2 children displaced after Virginia Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3400 block of Petunia Crescent on Saturday that has displaced two adults and two children.

The home had heavy smoke showing from the front door when crews arrived.

One person was home during the time of the fire but she was out by the time crews arrived.

The fire was contained to the kitchen. The occupant explained that the fire started in the dishwasher area but the exact cause is unknown.

Officials say there is moderate fire damage to the cabinet area of the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the rest of the home.

Two adults and two children have been displaced due to this fire. Two dogs and one rabbit were found alive in the home.

No injuries were reported. There is no further information at this time.