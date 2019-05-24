What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of May 26th

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of May 26th

SUNDAY, MAY 26

ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

“The Top 10 Greatest Animal Movies of All Time” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DLV) (HDTV)

HEART WARMING – Dean Cain hosts this special counting down the greatest animal movies of all time. Hollywood’s greatest four legged, furry and finned actors steal scenes and warm hearts everywhere in some of the most memorable moments in cinematic history. Hosted by Dean Cain, executive producers are David McKenzie and Jim Romanovich for Associated Television International. Original airdate 5/26/2019.

SUPERNATURAL

“Stranger in a Strange Land” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

ALL HANDS ON DECK – Sam (Jared Padalecki) enlists everyone’s help in trying to track down Dean (Jensen Ackles), who can literally be anywhere. Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) may be in over his head after meeting up with an unreliable source. After being drained of his grace in season 13, Jack (Alexander Calvert) is adjusting to life as a human, learning new skills and figuring out how he fits in to this world of hunters. Thomas J. Wright directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb (#1401). Original Airdate 10/11/2018.

MONDAY, MAY 27

TWO-HOUR SPECIAL

“The 4th Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Extravaganza” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

AN ALL-STAR COMEDY EVENT – Hosted by Howie Mandel, this special was recorded at the biggest comedy event in the world, the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. The event features stand-up performances from some of the hottest comedians today including Amanda Seales, Maz Jobrani, Lil Rel Howery, Laurie Kilmartin, Garfunkel & Oates, and many others. Original airdate 12/20/2018.

TUESDAY, MAY 28

THE FLASH

“Time Bomb” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

NORA DECIDES TO TELL BARRY AND IRIS THE TRUTH ABOUT THAWNE — Team Flash finds out that a suburban mom named Vickie Bolen (guest star Catherine Lough Haggquist) is in danger and they race to save her. Upon meeting her, they discover she’s a meta-human who is hiding her abilities from her family. Barry (Grant Gustin) encourages Vickie to share her secret with her family, which makes Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) realize she needs to come clean with her parents about Thawne (Tom Cavanagh). Rob Greenlea directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Sterling Gates (#517). Original airdate 3/19/2019.

THE 100

“The Gospel of Josephine” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

BELLAMY AND CLARKE BUTT HEADS – Jordan (Shannon Kook) investigates Sanctum. Meanwhile, Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and Diyoza (guest star Ivana Milicevic) discover the threats of the new planet firsthand. Lastly, Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Clarke (Eliza Taylor) butt heads. Paige Turco, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Ian Samoil and written by Georgia Lee (#605). Original airdate 5/28/2019.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

MY LAST DAYS

“My Last Days: Chanel & Shannon” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

CHANEL & SHANNON – Created and hosted by JANE THE VIRGIN star Justin Baldoni, MY LAST DAYS is an uplifting documentary series that tells the compelling stories of real-life superheroes facing terminal illness, who remind us that having a limited amount of time doesn’t mean we can’t make a positive impact on the world. Justin Baldoni created and directed the episode produced by Wayfarer Entertainment, in association with SoulPancake, with executive producers Justin Baldoni, Rainn Wilson, Ahmed Musiol, Farhoud Meybodi and Sam Baldoni (#302). Original airdate 5/29/2019.

JANE THE VIRGIN

“Chapter Ninety-One” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

BALANCING ACT – When Rogelio (Jaime Camil) tells Jane (Gina Rodriguez) that the network wants her to write the script for their telenovela, at first she is excited, but begins to struggle balancing her time between that and her novel. Rafael (Justin Baldoni) is furious with Jane after she makes a medical appointment that he doesn’t agree with behind his back. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) tries to be positive about their relationship when JR (guest star Rosario Dawson) lands a job interview out of state. Gina Lamar directed the episode written by Joni Lefkowitz (#510). Original airdate 5/29/2019.

THURSDAY, MAY 30

IZOMBIE

“Death Moves Pretty Fast” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

BUELLER, BUELLER, BUELLER? — While investigating the death of independently wealthy, 19-year-old, Harris Miller, Liv (Rose McIver), on brain à la Ferris Bueller, attempts to cheer up Ravi (Rahul Kohli) who has been spiraling after learning some unfortunate news. Meanwhile, after a nasty fall at the crime scene, Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) is forced to continue his part of the investigation via FaceTime. Lastly, things are suddenly going from bad to worse for Blaine (David Anders). Robert Buckley, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Linda-Lisa Hayter directed the episode written by Bob Dearden (#505). Original airdate 5/30/2019.

IN THE DARK

“Deal or No Deal” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

RELATIONSHIP ISSUES — With Jess (Brooke Markham) focusing all of her attention on Vanessa (guest star Humberly Gonzalez, “Orphan Black”), Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) begins to feel neglected. To make matters worse, tensions begin to rise between her and Max (Casey Diedrick). Meanwhile, Jules (guest star Saycon Sengbloh, “Scandal”) is forced to make a quick decision. Derek Webster, Kathleen York, and Keston John. Steve Tsuchida directed the episode written by Kara Brown (#109). Original airdate 5/30/2019.

FRIDAY, MAY 31

ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Masters of Illusion 21st Anniversary Special” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

21st ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL HOSTED BY DEAN CAIN – Dean Cain hosts this one-hour special featuring brand new magic and special moments highlighting the seasons of Masters of Illusion. The special will include Masters of Illusion performers Murray SawChuck, Greg Frewin, Mac King, Franz Harary, Barry and Stuart, Farrell Dillon, Naathan Phan, Jeki Yoo and Jonathan Pendragon. Produced by David McKenzie and Jim Romanovich for Associated Television. Original airdate 5/31/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Charles Esten 2” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

BACK FOR MORE — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY CHARLES ESTEN (“NASHVILLE”) — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#503). Original airdate 6/25/2018.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Greg Proops 1” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

THE LAUGHS KEEP ON COMING — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Greg Proops, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#602). Original airdate 7/2/2018.