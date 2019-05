VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are classifying a woman’s death in Virginia Beach as suspicious.

According to officials, police found the woman just after midnight on Friday while in a parking lot during a routine patrol. She was found shot inside a vehicle located near the intersection of Golden Oak Court and S. Lynnhaven Road. And was pronounced deceased on scene.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

