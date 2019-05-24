Trash collection changes for Hampton Roads cities this Memorial Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Here is a look at the changes you may see to your garbage and trash collection this Memorial Day, May 27.

Below is the change you will see:

Suffolk

There will be no scheduled change for trash collection on Monday, May 27, for Memorial Day.

Hampton

The collection will be Wednesday, May 29, for those who have their trash collected on Monday, May 27. Have your trash containers out on the curb by 7 a.m.

Portsmouth

The collection will be Wednesday, May 29, for those who have their trash collected on Monday, May 27.

Chesapeake

There will be no scheduled change for trash collection on Monday, May 27, for Memorial Day.

Newport News

Trash collection will be Tuesday, May 28, for those who have their trash collected on Monday, May 27.

Norfolk

There will be no scheduled change for trash collection on Monday, May 27, for Memorial Day. Trash is not collected on Mondays in the City of Norfolk.

Virginia Beach

There will be no scheduled change for trash collection on Monday, May 27, for Memorial Day. Trash collection starts on Tuesdays for the City of Virginia Beach.