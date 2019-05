Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Wink explains why Washington Redskins Training Camp should be a bit more peaceful this season. Plus, why rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins is being schooled in foreign language during Organized Team Activities (OTAs).

Also, Mitch Brown is given rare, behind-the-scenes access as Maury High School's CJ Beasley makes one of the biggest decisions of his life.