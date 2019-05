Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - RNR Tires has teamed up with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to make sure families don't go hungry over the summer months, when children are no longer receiving school meals.

Ron Russel from RNR Tire Express and Jessica Sullivan from the Foodbank join us to talk more about their partnership, and how you can help donate up to 12 meals to families in need when you purchase a new set of tires.

