Preparing for the Currituck Beach Bash with fun and games on Coast Live

Posted 4:20 pm, May 24, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Food, music and fun for the whole family can be found in Currituck on Memorial Day Weekend at the Currituck Beach Bash.

Kemberly Sawyer and Taylor Cregan bring a bit of the beach to us with corn hole and a ring toss game and tell us more about what to expect.

Currituck Beach Bash is Sunday, May 26th from noon - 5 p.m. at Historic Corolla Park. The event is free and leased dogs are welcome.

Presented by
Currituck Outer Banks Travel & Tourism
(877) 287-7488
www.VisitCorollaNC.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.