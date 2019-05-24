Preparing for the Currituck Beach Bash with fun and games on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Food, music and fun for the whole family can be found in Currituck on Memorial Day Weekend at the Currituck Beach Bash.

Kemberly Sawyer and Taylor Cregan bring a bit of the beach to us with corn hole and a ring toss game and tell us more about what to expect.

Currituck Beach Bash is Sunday, May 26th from noon - 5 p.m. at Historic Corolla Park. The event is free and leased dogs are welcome.

Presented by

Currituck Outer Banks Travel & Tourism

(877) 287-7488

www.VisitCorollaNC.com