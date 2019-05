VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is working a fatal motorcycle crash in the 4700 block of Indian River Road late Friday night.

As of 11:15 p.m., Indian River Road is currently closed between Lynnhaven Parkway and S. Independence Boulevard.

There is no further information.

VBPD working a fatal motorcycle accident in the 4700 block of Indian River Road. Indian River is closed between Lynnhaven Pkwy and S. Independence Blvd More to follow. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) May 25, 2019

