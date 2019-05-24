Maury High School’s CJ Beasley, 3-star college football prospect, to make college commitment

NORFOLK, Va. – Will we see CJ in the ACC or SEC?

Friday, CJ Beasley, the three-star football prospect out of Maury High School, will choose between Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and Tennessee. The junior will announce his college football destination Friday at 3:00 p.m. News 3 will air exclusive, behind-the-scenes coverage of Beasley’s commitment during the award-winning Locker Room show at 11:00 p.m.

While the Hokies and Pitt from the ACC and Tennessee out of the SEC are Beasley’s finalists, those schools are just three of the 10 to offer the running back a scholarship. According to 247Sports, he’s the No. 28 recruit in Virginia for the Class of 2020.

”I just want to thank the man up above for giving me this blessing to be in this position,” Beasley wrote in a message posted to his Twitter account. “I would like to thank all the schools that were recruiting me. This recruiting process has been amazing.”