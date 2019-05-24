Man sustains life threatening injuries in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News are investigating a shooting that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say that shooting was in the 300 block of Lee’s Mill Drive and happened around 4 a.m.

The victim who was shot is a 33-year-old man from Williamsburg and he was transported by medics to a hospital for further treatment.

Police added that the victim had gotten into a fight with another man outside when he was shot. Police reportedly have the suspect detained and the investigation remains ongoing.

