Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Brief cool down, then hotter!

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Quiet with a few clouds overnight with mild lows in the 60s.

The holiday weekend will be nice but will feel like the unofficial start to summer. Saturday will be the coolest day of the next seven. Highs will dip to near 80, cooler but still above normal for this time of year. Temperatures will climb to the low 90s on Sunday. It will feel more like the mid 90s with the extra humidity. Heat and humidity will continue for Monday with highs in the upper 80s. An isolated shower/storm (20%) is possible Sunday and Monday with partly cloudy skies.

As we head back to work next week, our long range forecast features another above normal and hot week. Wednesday looks the hottest with highs in the low-mid 90s and heat indices as high as the upper 90s and low 100s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Hickory)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 24th

1980 F1 Tornado: Gloucester Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

