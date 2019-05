Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Ocean's 3 is a new group made up of long-time local performers who play in bands across the region. They perform two covers, "Loves Me Like a Rock" by Paul Simon and "I'll Follow the Sun" by The Beatles.

Catch Ocean's 3 live on Friday, May 24th at 7:00 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church.

Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music (tidewateracoustic.org).