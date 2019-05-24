List of Memorial Day deals & best sales

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – While you are enjoying the holiday weekend, here is a look at the Memorial Day at some of the best sales that you will see.

Looking for a Mattress?

Memorial Day is historically a great time to look for a new mattress. Promo Codes says that

Companies start slashing prices up to 60%, offering free home delivery and bundle deals. This year with the bed-in-a-box craze still going, be prepared to see large discounts from these retailers.

Nectar– Memorial Day Sale! Get $275 off + Free Shipping on orders when you activate this promo at NECTAR.

Level Sleep – Redeem this promo code to enjoy $250 off any mattress at Level Sleep.

Looking for new clothes for a new style?

Big saving on clothing can be found around Memorial Day as retailers slash prices to help clear shelf space needed for summer fashion. Shoppers can expect to save an additional 20-30% when shopping the already reduced spring items, according to Promo Codes.

Ralph Lauren – Get up to 40% off + Extra 30% off Sale Styles when you paste this promo code at Ralph Lauren.

Macys – Macy’s Memorial Day Sale! Reveal this coupon code to take 20% off your order at macy’s.

JCPenney – Memorial Day Sale: Get an extra 25% off your entire purchase of $100 or more

Levi’s – Enter this coupon code to get 30% off on any order sitewide at Levi’s.

Want to say some more on traveling?

You can expect to see some low prices for when booking that next trip. Shoppers will see lower prices on flights, car rentals and hotels.

Hotels.com – Get 40% + an extra 4% off on your hotel bookings when you copy this promo code at Hotels.com. *Travel by 6/30.

oneTravel – Memorial Day Travel Deal! Get up to $27 off fees on flights when you enter this discount code at oneTravel.

Vegas.com – Memorial Day Flash Sale: Apply this coupon to get up to 50% off on your bookings at Vegas.com.

Other Memorial Day Sales:

Highlights:

Banana Republic Factory– Enter this coupon code to get an extra 20% off your purchase at Banana Republic Factory.

Home Depot- Memorial Day Savings: Apply this coupon to get up to 40% off on almost all categories at Home Depot.

JCPenney- Memorial Day Sale: Get an extra 25% off your entire purchase of $100 or more

Kohl’s- Memorial Day Weekend Sale: Get $10 off on orders over $75 when you click this promo code at Kohl’s.

Lowes– Memorial Day Sale: Apply this coupon to get up to 40% off on most items at Lowe’s.

Macys- Macy’s Memorial Day Sale! Reveal this coupon code to take 20% off your order at Macy’s.

Reebok– Memorial Day Sale! Apply this coupon code to get 50% off orders $250 or more at Reebok.

Steve Madden– Get 25% off any order when you activate this coupon code at Steve Madden

Other Great Deals:

1-800Lighting- Reveal this promo code to get up to 20% off Memorial Day Sale + Free Shipping on orders of $49 or more from 1-800Lighting.

BestUsedTires.com– Memorial Day Sale: Get $15 off on orders over $150 when you click this promo codeat BestUsedTires.com.

BodyBuilding.com– Memorial Day Sale: Get 25% off orders over $75 when you use this promo code at BodyBuilding.com.

ContactsDirect– Memorial Day Preview Sale! Copy this promo code to get $30 off your purchases when you spend at least $150 at contactsdirect.

Cost Plus World Market– Memorial Day WMR Members! Get an extra 20% off your purchases + Free Shipping on orders of $99 or more from Cost Plus World Market.

Cost Plus World Market– Memorial Day Sale! Reveal this promo code to get an extra 15% off on your purchase and Free Shipping on orders of $99 at Cost Plus World Market.

DERMABLEND– Redeem this promo code to get 20% off your entire order at DERMABLEND.

dr. brandt skincare– Memorial Day Sale: Get 35% off any order when you redeem this promo at dr. brandt skincare.

DVF– Memorial Day Event: Enter this coupon code to get an extra 25% off Sale items at DVF.

eBooks.com– Reveal this coupon code to get 15% off on orders during Memorial Weekend at eBooks.com.

ECCO– Take Additional 40% off All Sale Items + Free Shipping when you use this promo code at ECCO.

Elie Tahari– Memorial Day Sale! Get 40% Off Wear-Now Styles of $125+ when you use this promo code at Elie Tahari.

Elizabeth Arden– Paste this coupon code to get Free full-sized Green Tea Honey Drops Body Cream (8.4oz) when you spend at least $100 from Elizabeth Arden.

French Connection– Memorial Day Sale: Get 40% off orders over $200 when you copy this promo code at French Connection.

Gander Outdoors– Paste 15% off any order when you click this promo code at Gander Outdoors.

glasses.com– Reveal this promo code to get 60% off Prescription Lenses from glasses.com.

GNC- Get 20% off on your entire purchase when you enter this coupon code at GNC.

Guitar Center– Enter this promo code to get 15% off single item when you spend at least $199 from Guitar Center.

Kay Jewelers– Copy this promo code to get 25% off Personalized Jewelry from Kay Jewelers.

Lenovo- Get 25% off Any ThinkCentre Towers or Desktops when you enter this promo code at Lenovo.

Ralph Lauren– Get up to 40% off + Extra 30% off Sale Styles when you paste this promo code at Ralph Lauren.

Rebecca Minkoff– Memorial Day Sale: Get up to 30% off Sale Styles when you activate this coupon code at Rebecca Minkoff.

Stein Mart– Memorial Day Sale! Get $10 off your sitewide purchase when you enter this promo code at Stein Mart.

Stetson– Take 20% Off Apparel & Boots Reminder when you use this promo code at Stetson.