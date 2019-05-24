× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Holiday weekend heat

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A summer-like stretch of days… Get ready for a warm and muggy day. Temperatures will start in the 70s today, 10 to 20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Highs will return to the upper 80s, 10+ degree above normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with a very slim rain chance. Winds will shift from west to north at 5 to 15 mph.

The holiday weekend will be nice but will feel like the unofficial start to summer. Saturday will be the coolest day of the next seven. Highs will dip to near 80, cooler but still above normal for this time of year. Temperatures will climb to the low 90s on Sunday. It will feel more like the mid 90s with the extra humidity. Heat and humidity will continue for Monday with highs in the upper 80s. An isolated shower/storm (20%) is possible Sunday and Monday with partly cloudy skies.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s for most of next week.

Today: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Cooler. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E/SE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Hickory)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 24th

1980 F1 Tornado: Gloucester Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.