Driver going by “Batman” captures arrest on I-64 after police chase

Posted 10:40 am, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:55AM, May 24, 2019

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A police chase caused backups Friday morning on westbound I-64 in Newport News.

The chase ended near mile marker 259 near J. Clyde Morris boulevard around 8:45 a.m.

Virginia State Police said they were involved but Hampton Police lead the pursuit.

Hampton Police said an officer saw a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on Magruder Boulevard. The officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle.  The vehicle continued on to Hampton Roads Center Pkwy., and entered I-64, traveling in the correct direction, according to police.

VSP assisted and was able to stop the vehicle at J. Clyde Morris Blvd. and I-64.

Video from a driver who didn't want to be named but identified himself as "batman" showed officers looking to be arresting a man on the side of the highway.

There is no information on the man who appeared to be arrested at this time.

Download the News 3 App for updates.

Google Map for coordinates 37.104912 by -76.478091.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.