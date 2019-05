Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We talk with Carly from 97.3 The Eagle (eagle97.com) about Luke Bryan's love for Game of Thrones, Morgan Wallen's mullet and The Patriotic Fest. Plus, she reveal how to win a trip a day in May!

Catch Cash and Carly on 97.3 The Eagle weekday mornings and Fridays at 10 a.m. with updates on Coast Live.