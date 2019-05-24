Commemorating the True Significance of Memorial Day on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - An exhibit of 645,000 poppies is on display and open to the public on the National Mall in D.C. over Memorial Day weekend. Over 130 feet long, the exhibit was created by USAA to draw attention to the real significance of this holiday with each poppy representing a service man or woman who sacrificed their life for our country since WWI. To learn more visit www.poppyinmemory.com.