CJ’s Day: Behind-the-scenes of commitment day for Maury’s CJ Beasley

NORFOLK, Va. - It was a day to remember for Maury High football standout CJ Beasley.

Although he made his mind up on where he'd be spending his collegiate career a week ago, the nerves weren't calm.

News 3 was the only local station on hand to witness Beasley's life-changing moment, and went behind-the-scenes leading up to his unveiling.

Beasley, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, is headed to Virginia Tech. His final three came down to Pittsburgh, Tennessee, and the Hokies.

"It just felt perfect," Beasley told News 3 about the Hokies.