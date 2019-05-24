Chesapeake Beach Rescue Squad hosts dinner for the homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Friday night, the Chesapeake Beach Rescue Squad spent part of their holiday weekend serving the homeless.

The ambulance service at Chic's Beach hosted a dinner at the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center (JCOC) in Virginia Beach to kick off Memorial Day weekend.

News 3 stopped by as volunteers prepared the food. They say this was the perfect way for them to mark National EMS Week.

"We are part of the community. We often see our guests in crisis mode; our dinner guests, we see in crisis mode," said Tanya Barnes, President of the Chesapeake Beach Rescue Squad. "I think it's important for our rescue squad to see them not in crisis - to be able to hang out with them, socially, and to have dinner with them."

This was an all-volunteer effort, and the Chesapeake Beach Rescue Squad is also an all-volunteer squad.