Norfolk Police Department promotes first African-American female police captain

Posted 1:19 pm, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 01:41PM, May 24, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department made history Friday morning when Chief Larry D. Boone promoted the department’s first African-American female police captain.

Michele Naughton is the first black woman to be sworn in as a police captain in the 222-year-history of the department.

Her promotion was met with cheers and applause from the audience, who packed the room to support her.

“I’m a little nervous, but I first have to give all glory to God,” Naughton said. “I’m just so very thankful to make this rank, because I know this is a historic moment for the City of Norfolk.”

“There’s a different energy in the police department today, fueled by dignity and respect, and I am proud of each and every one of the women and men who wear this uniform,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.