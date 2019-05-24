Norfolk Police Department promotes first African-American female police captain

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department made history Friday morning when Chief Larry D. Boone promoted the department’s first African-American female police captain.

Michele Naughton is the first black woman to be sworn in as a police captain in the 222-year-history of the department.

Her promotion was met with cheers and applause from the audience, who packed the room to support her.

“I’m a little nervous, but I first have to give all glory to God,” Naughton said. “I’m just so very thankful to make this rank, because I know this is a historic moment for the City of Norfolk.”

“There’s a different energy in the police department today, fueled by dignity and respect, and I am proud of each and every one of the women and men who wear this uniform,” the department said in a Facebook post.