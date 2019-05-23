Watch: NOAA announces their 2019 Hurricane Season outlook

Here is a look at the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.

Facts:

The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as a “tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher.”

Hurricanes are rated according to intensity of sustained winds on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.

A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness:

A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.

A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.

Hurricane names are pulled from six rotating lists maintained and updated by the World Meteorological Organization. Storm names are retired only when those storms are particularly deadly or costly.

Predictions:

April 4, 2019 – The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project team predicts a slightly below-average Atlantic hurricane season. The team forecasts 13 named storms and five hurricanes.

May 2019 – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is scheduled to release its 2019 Atlantic Hurricane forecast.

August 2019 – NOAA is scheduled to release an update to its 2019 Atlantic Hurricane forecast.

2019 Atlantic Storm Names :

Pronunciation Guide

Subtropical Storm Andrea

May 20, 2019 – Subtropical Storm Andrea forms.

May 21, 2019 – Andrea weakens into a subtropical depression.

Barry

Chantal

Dorian

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy