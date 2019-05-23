Two people rescued in Accomack Co. crash

Posted 6:14 am, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 06:15AM, May 23, 2019

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – Two people Accomack County were rescued by first responders after becoming trapped in a vehicle following a crash Wednesday evening.

Officials say that the two people in the vehicle were driving on Locustville Road near Logan Road when they ran off the road, hitting a power pole.

The two people were taken to a hospital in the area after being freed from the vehicle.

Damages to power lines were caused and ANEC is working to restore power, according to the Tasley Volunteer Fire Company.

