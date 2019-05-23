Tickets now on sale for Suffolk’s Great Dismal Swamp Safari

SUFFOLK, Va. – If you thought the Great Dismal Swamp was, well, dismal, think again.

Suffolk will lead a “Swamp Safari,” a narrated, four-hour tour through the swamp, Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Dismal Swamp is full of history, lore, vegetation and wildlife, including black bears, bobcats and river otters, and the tour will be led by a biologist specializing in the swamp’s unique habitat.

The tour will include a brief walk to Lake Drummond, and sunscreen, insect repellent, comfortable clothes and walking shoes are recommended. A small snack and a beverage will be provided.

Sunday’s tour will cost $10 for adults and $8 for seniors above the age of 60, military and children ages 3 to 12. Call the Suffolk Visitor Center at 757-514-4130 to reserve your spot.

The tour is not recommended for very small children.

Sunday’s tour isn’t the only date for the event — tours began in March and will run until the end of the year, letting visitors see the swamp through the seasons. After Sunday’s tour, the next date will be June 1. Learn more here.