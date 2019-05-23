× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A storm threat plus heat and humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More heat and humidity, tracking storms… We will warm into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon, about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. Humidity will gradually increase through the day. Expect partly cloudy skies today with an isolated shower/storm (10-20%) possible. Scattered showers/storms (30%) are possible tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, mainly for areas on the Eastern Shore, Peninsula, and Middle Peninsula.

Sunshine will return for Friday and it will still be hot and humid. Highs will warm to the upper 80s tomorrow.

This weekend will be nice but very summer-like. We will see mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the low 80s, cooler but still above normal. Highs will climb to near 90 on Sunday and Monday with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower/storm (20%) is possible Sunday and Monday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm, Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S/SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows near 70. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 11 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 23rd

2005 F0 Tornado: Surry Co

2005 Severe Thunderstorms: East Central Virginia, Southeast Virginia – Hail 0.75″-1.00″

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

