Maury High School’s Chase Coleman elects to walk-on to UVA men’s hoops team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A state champion is joining the national champions.

Chase Coleman, who helped lead Norfolk’s Maury High School to its first state title in boys basketball since 1927, will join the UVA men’s basketball program in 2019-20.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Coleman, the younger brother of University of Texas point guard Matt Coleman, says he is taking a “path that’s different, but is best for him” and will be joining the Virginia program as a preferred walk-on this upcoming season. In April, UVA won the program’s first-ever NCAA title. Following the championship, ‘Hoos guards Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome announced plans to forego their senior seasons and enter the 2019 NBA Draft.